Street takeovers: 5 arrested in Fort Worth part of Austin street takeover group

Five people involved in a group police say was responsible for February's street takeovers in Austin were arrested Saturday night in North Texas.

The five are part of the same organized street takeover group that blocked multiple intersections across Austin on the night of Feb. 18. An officer was injured and several vehicles were damaged during the Austin takeovers.

17-year-old Bruce Camacho, 19-year-old Gustavo Camacho, 20-year-old Saul Olade, and two juveniles were arrested in Fort Worth after officers responded to a street takeover near Tarrant Parkway.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bruce Camacho (Fort Worth Police Department)

When officers arrived, they saw a silver-and-black Dodge Challenger doing donuts in the intersection with a crowd of people filming.

Officers turned on their lights and sirens, which prompted the Challenger to leave the scene and attempt to evade officers at a high rate of speed, says Fort Worth police.

A DPS helicopter kept a visual on the Challenger and eventually an officer from a neighboring police department successfully spiked the car.

The Challenger then pulled into a gas station, and everyone jumped out of the car, running for and jumping in a Dodge Charger which took off immediately.

The Charger later stopped under a bridge and the occupants started to run on foot again. Officers were able to find all five of them.

Both the Charger and the Challenger were revealed to be stolen, the first out of Addison, and the second out of Farmers Branch. Both vehicles had fake license plates on them, according to police.

The three older suspects were transported to the city jail and the two juveniles were taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Bruce Camacho and Saul Olade both face a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.

Gustavo Camacho faces a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle as well as state-jail felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The cohost of the street takeover group confirmed to FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis that the Fort Worth event was originally supposed to take place in Austin.