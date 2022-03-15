SXSW 2022: Cheetos Hands-Free House in East Austin

article

Cheetos has arrived in Austin for SXSW and its activation has proved to be one of the most popular ones this year. The Hands-Free House shows how you can have fun and do everyday activities without using your hands. Probably because you have cheetle, the iconic orange dust, on your hands.

The activation, located 1209 East 6th Street, is open to the public. Inside, using Alexa, are voice-controlled experiences where people can get a look at living life with smudge-free remote controls and voice-activated appliances.

After exiting the home, people head out for a backyard party where there's Cheetos-inspired cuisine like Flamin' Hot Mozzarella Sticks and a Flamin' Hot Mangonada. There's also a hands-free vending machine and a video screen where you can draw and write without using your hands.

The activation is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and began on March 12. It ends on March 15.

