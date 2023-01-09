Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor

Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night.

Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street.

Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when he crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a 2003 GMC Yukon head-on.

Garcia died at the scene, and two people from Jarrell who were in the Yukon were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say there were open containers of alcoholic beverages in both vehicles.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results to determine whether intoxication contributed to the crash.

They say no criminal charges are pending at this time.