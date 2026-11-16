The Brief TCSO's POWR program is a wellness reset program available to all sheriff's office employees About 10% of TCSO employees have used the program since its inception in late 2024



The Travis County Sheriff's Office is being recognized for a new support program that could become a state and national model.

What they're saying:

"It serves as just a really subtle reminder. Here is something that we have that's available to you," said Karen Ranus.

Ranus manages what’s called the TCSO Professional Officer Wellness Reset program (POWR).

Every employee with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office is provided with access to this free trauma and stress care. Ranus compares it to the preventative maintenance that a deputy will do for their patrol cars.

Access to the program is through a QR code which is printed on posters and even on a challenge coin provided to all TCSO employees.

"They have to make sure that they go and they get that oil change done, for instance. And the reason for that is when they step into their role, they want to be ready for anything that comes their way, any challenge. So, for me, the power program is similar. It's about how do we put things in place for our officers so they can be proactive about taking care of themselves and they can be the best versions of themselves when they show up, again, not just for work, but also for their life," said Ranus.

The POWR sessions, called Resets, are done at the Samaritan Center. Acupuncture is also available. A QR code links to a private sign-up portal. Since the launch in late 2024, about 10% of TCSO's staff have so far accessed it.

"This is really a staff-driven program, it was based on what they recommended and what they said they needed," said Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

The program is a mental health game changer.

"We go once a year for physical, right? And so what's wrong with going once a year for a mental health checkup also? We want the, what used to be a stigma, what used to be a sign of weakness, if you went and you reached out for help, we want it to become normal, that it's not a sign of weakness rather it's a sign of strength," said Hernandez.



The POWR program was recognized in October, at the commissioner's court, with a best practices award from the Texas Association of Counties. Sheriff Hernandez believes what they have started can become a national model.

"Not only are we getting what we're paying for I think we're getting even more," said Hernandez.

By the numbers:

Additional POWR reset sessions are available through a co-pay that ranges in price from $10 to $30. The program is part of the county’s larger health and wellness plan. FOX 7 Austin was told the cost so far has been less than $100,000.