The Brief UT Austin opened Horizon, now the most powerful academic supercomputer in the U.S. and No. 24 worldwide, to its first researchers. Housed in Round Rock, the system will help scientists model Texas flash floods, test power grid reliability, and study disease treatments. Early users now have access to 4,000 GPUs, with a second expansion phase scheduled to add more processing power in 2027.



According to the University of Texas at Austin announcement on Tuesday, the nation’s most powerful academic supercomputer has opened to its first researchers.

The new supercomputer is giving scientists a new tool to study challenges ranging from Texas flash floods and power grid reliability to treatments for deadly diseases.

UT Austin's Horizon Supercomputer

Horizon

What we know:

The supercomputer, named Horizon, operated by UT Austin’s Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC), ranks No. 24 worldwide on the November 2026 TOP500 list of the most powerful supercomputers. According to the list, it is the highest-ranked academic system in the United States. Texas A&M's VISION ranked No. 76 on the list as the next highest academic system in the United States.

The new UT Austin system is housed in a new data center in Round Rock, Texas and serves as the centerpiece of the National Science Foundation’s Leadership-Class Computing Facility, a national resource supporting research across scientific fields.

Its opening gives early users access to 4,000 GPUs, which perform calculations used in artificial intelligence and scientific simulations. In 2027, a second installation phase is scheduled to add more central processing capacity.

Horitzon to study flash floods, power grids and diseases

ut austin

What they're saying:

According to university officials, potential applications include modeling how flash floods move through Hill Country watersheds and testing how the electrical grid could withstand a winter storm,

"Horizon is built for questions that matter most to Texas and the nation but are too big, too complex or too risky to test in a lab," said Fernanda Leite, UT Austin’s vice president for research.

Leite said researchers also could use the system to analyze large amounts of biological data to help advance treatments for deadly diseases.

Combining AI and scientific simulation at scale

Dig deeper:

Horizon is designed to combine artificial intelligence, computer simulations and the analysis of large datasets. University officials say it could support research in medicine, earthquake science, astronomy, biophysics and quantum materials.

"We have built an engine for discovery, a balanced system for both AI and simulation, which will unlock entirely new approaches to scientific problems and fundamentally change the pace and scale at which science is done," said Dan Stanzione, the computing center’s executive director and UT Austin’s associate vice president for research.

A 10x leap in supercomputing power

The backstory:

Horizon follows Frontera, the center’s previous flagship supercomputer, which retired in October after more than seven years of service. Frontera completed more than 8 million computing jobs, according to the university. This new system was designed to deliver 10x Frontera’s simulation performance.