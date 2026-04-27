Texas AG claims new complaint of male Austin ISD student using girls' bathroom

The Brief Texas AG says his office has received another complaint about student using wrong gender bathroom New complaint concerned the same Austin High School student as March complaint Paxton is demanding copies of district policies, enforcement actions for SB 8



The Texas Attorney General is taking aim against Austin ISD again, saying his office has received another complaint about an Austin High School student using the wrong gender bathroom.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Texas AG investigating Austin ISD over alleged 'biological male' using girls' restrooms, locker rooms

What they're saying:

AG Ken Paxton has sent another letter to Austin ISD regarding reports of a male student using female-only facilities. The letter is demanding copies of district policies and enforcement actions.

This comes after Paxton issued a notice in March about a complaint of a "biological male" using girls' restrooms and locker rooms at Austin High School. AISD responded to that notice, confirming compliance, but Paxton says that the district did not provide the requested copies of its policies.

Paxton's office says that another complaint was filed, alleging that earlier this month, a male student used a girls' restroom at the AISD Performing Arts Center.

His April 24 letter says this student was the same student at the center of the March complaint and that the violation happened at a UIL competition well after the "15-day cure period" provided by the Texas Government Code.

"Our office is highly concerned that whatever efforts AISD took to resolve the matter with the student were ad hoc and clearly did not result in a complete resolution. Of additional concern is that this new violation occurred at a different AISD facility, which indicates a lack of consistent policy and enforcement within AISD," the letter reads.

The letter is requesting documentation again of AISD's policies as well as of any formal complaints received by AHS or AISD about SB 8 violations.

Read the full letter from Paxton's office below:

The backstory:

According to the AG's office, this is in direct violation of Senate Bill 8, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in September during the second special session of the 89th Texas Legislature.

SB 8 requires state agencies and political subdivisions, including school districts, to "designate each multiple-occupancy private space in the entity’s buildings for use only by individuals of one biological sex, either male or female."

This includes restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, shower rooms or any space where someone could be in a "state of undress in the presence of another, regardless of curtains or partial walls for privacy," according to a bill analysis published by the Texas Legislature.

Clashes between Austin ISD, Texas AG

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time in recent months that the Texas AG's office has taken aim at Austin ISD.

The Texas AG previously announced an investigation into Austin ISD after students from 14 campuses walked out of class and off campus to protest ICE on Jan. 30.

Paxton claimed in the announcement that reports indicated district personnel were aware of the walkouts and had in some instances facilitated students leaving campus.

AISD Superintendent Matias Segura has said those walkouts were not sponsored or endorsed by the district.

Austin ISD has since developed more detailed protest protocols to "ensure the safety of our students and staff while maintaining our focus on on-campus instruction." The district also addressed staff expectations after the TEA released new guidelines concerning political activity on campus and involving students, teachers and staff.