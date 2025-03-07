Texas bill would allow pharmacists to refuse to give out Plan B, abortion-inducing drugs

article

A newly-filed bill in the Texas Senate would allow pharmacists to refuse to give out pills like Plan B and abortion-inducing drugs.

Senate Bill 1985

What we know:

Texas Senator Bob Hall (R-Rockwall) filed Senate Bill 1985 on Thursday.

The bill would give pharmacists the authority to refuse to dispense drugs that are abortion-inducing or emergency contraceptives.

The bill cites emergency contraceptives with an elevated dose of hormones that are taken postcoitally to prevent the fertilization of an egg or stopping a fertilized egg from being implanted in the uterus.

Texas laws already prohibit the distribution of abortion-inducing drugs through delivery or mail. Another law prohibits doctors without a Texas medical license from treating patients through telemedicine.

If passed, SB 1985 would take effect on Sept. 1, 2025, unless two-thirds of members in both chambers vote in support of the bill.

What we don't know:

It's far from certain what kind of support the bill will have. It has to make it through both the Senate and House.

Dig deeper:

