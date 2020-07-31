Texas DPS arrest six more connected to May protests, looking for additional suspects

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has arrested six individuals who were wanted for crimes that occurred during protests at the Texas Capitol last May.

Six arrests include:

Syed Imran Ali, 24, of Spring, Texas: Ali was arrested on July 21 for misdemeanor riot for pushing into a restricted area on Capitol grounds during a protest and refusing to leave after repeated requests from law enforcement. Ali was arrested without incident during a traffic stop and booked into the Harris County Jail. In addition to the riot charge, Ali was previously arrested for criminal trespass stemming from the riots.

Cassidy Julia Nordstrom, 26, of Austin, Texas: Nordstrom was arrested on July 23 for two misdemeanor counts. One count was for riot and another for obstruction of a roadway for throwing water bottles at Troopers and illegally blocking Interstate 35. Nordstrom was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Gabriel Brett Krug, 22, of Temple, Texas: Krug was arrested on July 24 by the Temple Police Department for one count each of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor riot for damaging DPS property on Capitol grounds and at the Governor's Mansion during the protest. He was booked into the Bell County Jail.

Bryan Becerril, 17, of Pflugerville, Texas: Becerril was arrested on July 24 for one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and participating in a riot in connection with vandalizing an unmarked DPS patrol vehicle at the Texas State Capitol. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Nickia Kasha Hunt, 25, of Austin, Texas: Hunt was arrested on July 25 for one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and participating in a riot in connection with damaging DPS property at the Texas State Capitol and at the Governor's Mansion. Hunt was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Jordan Chance Teal, 18, of Austin, Texas: Teal turned himself in on July 29 after an arrest warrant was obtained for one felony count of assault on a public servant in connection with a riot during which a DPS Trooper was injured. Teal was booked into the Travis County Jail.

DPS says the arrests come as the result of an extensive investigation by DPS Special Agents who have worked to identify subjects involved in violent and destructive behavior during these protests.

Wanted protesters (Texas DPS)

DPS is also looking for information on additional suspects who were involved in other crimes during the May protests.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any of these individuals charged with a felony, or up to $500 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any individual charged with a misdemeanor.







