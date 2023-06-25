Texas DPS partnership with Austin police to resume

Interim city manager Jesus Garza recently released a memo stating the Austin Police Department and DPS partnership will resume on July 2.

The partnership was temporarily put on hold on May 13 as troopers were deployed to the border when Title 42 expired. The partnership was first announced on March 27.

During the six-week partnership, Austin residents criticized the partnership when data released showing 90 percent of arrests were people of color.

"They are actually striking more trauma to unhoused population in our under-resourced neighborhoods in east Austin," activist Chris Wright previously said.

District 9 council member Zo Qadri was surprised to hear the partnership will resume, saying there still continue to be more questions than answers when it comes to this partnership.

"I think it's really important to make sure that there is clarity and transparency. So, I mean, that's something that we're going to push as an officer to make sure that the public is aware of what's going on and has you know, you have to have numbers and stats," Qadri said.

Qadri tweeted he hopes the voices affected by this partnership will continue to speak up if a wrong arises.

"I think a lot of communities that were adversely affected by the partnership saw it as a failure," Qadri said.

District 6 council member Mackenzie Kelly says after reviewing the data there will be changes made in this deployment.

"I am confident that the way that DPS polices and the way that they do policing in the city and throughout the state is up to the highest standard possible," Kelly said.