Texas flooding: FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Burnet

Published  July 21, 2025 4:38pm CDT
Burnet
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Texas flooding: 4 dead in Burnet County

Burnet County officials said search and recovery efforts are underway after severe flooding this past weekend.

    • A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center has been set up in Burnet
    • Burnet residents can apply for federal flood assistance

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Resources in Burnet County are still available for those impacted by deadly flooding during the Fourth of July weekend. 

On Monday, July 21, a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center was set up in Burnet.

The center will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Burnet Community Center at 401 E. Jackson St.

Burnet County residents can apply for federal flood assistance at the center. 

Resources, donations for those impacted

