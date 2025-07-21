Texas flooding: FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Burnet
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Resources in Burnet County are still available for those impacted by deadly flooding during the Fourth of July weekend.
Why you should care:
On Monday, July 21, a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center was set up in Burnet.
The center will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Burnet Community Center at 401 E. Jackson St.
Burnet County residents can apply for federal flood assistance at the center.
What you can do:
