Texas flooding: FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Burnet

Resources in Burnet County are still available for those impacted by deadly flooding during the Fourth of July weekend.

On Monday, July 21, a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center was set up in Burnet.

The center will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Burnet Community Center at 401 E. Jackson St.

Burnet County residents can apply for federal flood assistance at the center.

