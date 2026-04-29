Poll finds Texans 'very concerned' about rising gas prices

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The Brief A new poll from the Texas Politics Project shows 61% of Texans are "very concerned" about rising gas prices. The poll is a large increase from February's poll where only 38% said they were very concerned. The poll found that inflation and the economy are also major sources of concern for Texans.



A new poll from the University of Texas' Texas Politics Project shows more than half of all Texans are very concerned about rising gas prices amid the war in the Middle East.

By the numbers:

In a poll of 1,200 registered voters, 61% said they were "very concerned" about the price of gas. Another 25% said they were "somewhat concerned."

The new poll shows a 23-point increase in Texans who are very concerned about the cost of fuel compared to the same poll conducted in February.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Texas was $3.78 on Wednesday. That average is more than $1 higher than it was last year when the average was $2.72.

Inflation, economy major points of concern for Texans

Gas prices aren't the only concern for Texans. According to the poll, inflation (15%) and the economy (9%) are two of the most important issues facing Texans.

Those polled also said those issues were among the most important issues facing the country as a whole.

What they're saying:

"While it has been widely reported that the short- and medium-term macroeconomic impact of the war in Iran is much more negative in other parts of the world, the share of Texas voters judging the U.S. economy "better" than a year ago decreased from 36% in February to 27% in April, while the share judging it "worse off" compared to last year jumped from 46% to well more than half, 56%, in the same period," the polls authors James Henson and Joshua Blank said.

They noted that the negative views of the nation's economy were largely held by Democrats and independents, but Republicans' views of the economy were also starting to fall with 46% saying the economy was better in April and 29% saying worse, compared to 62% saying it was better in February and 16% saying the economy is worse.