Texas lawmakers among those urging SCOTUS to overturn Roe v Wade

Almost 230 Republican lawmakers are asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade during the upcoming term.

22 Texans joined other senators and representatives from around the country in filing an amicus brief on Thursday. The move is centered around a pending Supreme Court challenge to a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks.

"This really is nothing new, for the past several decades pro-lifers of all demographics, all political backgrounds have been urging the Supreme Court to reconsider a decision that has killed generations of children," said Mary Castle, policy advisor for Texas Values. "We’re just happy that people across the globe, especially in the U.S. are waking up to the issue of life and standing for life."

In addition to the 22 Texan members of Congress, Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen Ted Cruz, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton all signed separate, additional amicus briefs in support.

"The GOP asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, this is just a continuation of the party making a mockery of our legal system," said Diana Gómez, advocacy manager for Progress Texas. "If it was overturned, this would be devastating because outlawing abortions will never stop abortions from happening, they will continue to happen, it will just make abortions a lot less safe."

During the past legislative session in Texas, state lawmakers passed SB 8, which essentially bans abortions after six weeks. The bill was signed by Gov. Abbott and goes into effect Sept. 1.

Gov. Abbott also signed HB 1280, a more restrictive abortion bill that can only go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Legal challenges likely ahead for strict new Texas abortion law

Texas Senate passes 7 bills aimed at restricting access to abortion

Organizations join coalition, lawsuit to block Texas abortion ban

FOX 7 Discussion: Texas Legislature debates possible abortion laws

GOP Texas lawmaker introduces anti-abortion bill that could allow death penalty for violators

Hundreds protest 'Heartbeat Bill' abortion law at Texas Capitol

Abortion ‘heartbeat bill’ wins critical vote in Texas House

FOX 7 Discussion: Anti-abortion bills passed by the Texas Senate

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter