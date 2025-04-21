Texas Lottery executive director resigns following investigation of recent winning tickets

The Brief The Texas Lottery executive director announced his resignation There have been several investigations into the Texas Lottery following recent winning tickets - one of which was sold in North Austin Since the investigations, state lawmakers have been debating ways to better regulate the sale of tickets to prevent rigging the lottery



The Texas Lottery executive director announced his resignation on Monday, April 21, amid scrutiny from state officials.

Executive director Ryan Mindell's resignation comes after questions about the legitimacy of the Texas Lottery earlier this year.

The resignation comes almost exactly one year after Mindell was promoted to the position.

RELATED COVERAGE:

What they're saying:

The Texas Lottery released this statement:

"Ryan Mindell notified the Texas Lottery Commission board of his resignation, effective today, April 21. Sergio Rey, the agency’s Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Acting Deputy Executive Director of the Texas Lottery. The Commission board will consider its selection process for a new executive director at its next open meeting, scheduled for April 29."

Texas Lottery investigation

The backstory:

In February, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick conducted his own investigation into the Texas Lottery. This came after a winning $83.5 million lottery ticket was bought at a retail store in North Austin.

It was not the first time someone walked away a winner after buying a ticket at the Winners Corner TX LLC store on Rockwood Lane.

The store has been on top for the number of winning tickets sold, including in December 2024 when someone bought a winning lottery ticket of $2 million.

RELATED: Austin store that sold $83.5M winning lottery ticket under investigation by Dan Patrick

The business is considered a lottery courier, which allows Texans to buy tickets online, then a courier will send a representative to physically purchase the ticket in person at one of the lottery retailers.

Although many question the ethics and legality of how these lotto companies work, the most recent win was concerning to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

On Tuesday, Patrick went to investigate Winner's Corner in person.

"Do you not see an issue where the public might lose confidence if the courier service somehow happened at this one location in the entire state of Texas sold an $83 million winning ticket, and they also own the location that printed the ticket?" Patrick asked the store employee.

Dig deeper:

Gov. Abbott also directed the Texas Rangers to investigate two winning lottery tickets:

An $83 million winning lottery ticket sold in North Austin in February 2025

A $95 million winning lottery ticket sold in Colleyville in April 2023

Since the investigations, state lawmakers have been debating ways to better regulate the sale of tickets to prevent rigging the lottery.

What's next:

Senate Bill 28, which would block Texas Lottery tickets from being sold online or by an app, passed the Texas Senate in February.

If it passes the House, the bill would end courier services that have come under scrutiny after recent wins.