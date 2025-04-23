Texas Senate to discuss school choice bill on Wednesday

The Brief The Texas Senate is expected to discuss the state's controversial school choice bill on Wednesday. The House passed Senate Bill 2 last week by an 86-63 vote. The bill would create a $1B program allowing public money to be used for private schools.



The Texas Senate will take up the much-discussed school voucher bill on Wednesday as it looks to clear the final hurdles before sending the legislation to Governor Greg Abbott's desk.

Senate to discuss school choice

The Texas House passed Senate Bill 2 early in the morning on April 17.

The bill would create a $1 billion program to establish education savings accounts that allow parents to use public funds to pay for private school tuition and other expenses.

The version of the bill passed by the House differs slightly from the version the Senate passed earlier this session.

Today, the Senate is expected to discuss the differences. The Senate session is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

Last week, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick asked Texas Senators to approve the legislation as it stands. That means a committee would not have to work out the differences between the two chambers and vote again.

What we don't know:

Despite the urging of Lt. Gov. Patrick, it is not clear if the Senate will accept the House version of the bill.

What's next:

If approved, the bill would head to Governor Greg Abbott's desk for his signature.

Texas school choice fight

The backstory:

Governor Greg Abbott has listed school choice as one of his top priorities for lawmakers, after it failed in four special sessions in 2023.

Abbott campaigned against Republicans who voted against education savings accounts in the 2024 primaries.

Proponents of school choice say the legislation gives options to parents. Opponents say the education savings accounts will not help low-income students, with some calling it "welfare for the wealthy."

Last Thursday, the House bill was approved 86-63. Every Democrat and two Republicans, Dade Phelan and Gary VanDeaver, voted no.

Several other states have similar programs in place, but Texas' will be the largest in the country.

On Wednesday, the Texas House also passed House Bill 2, which would provide $7.7 billion in funding for public schools.