Texas shooting spree: APD to give update on deadly shootings

The Austin Police Department will be giving an update on the deadly shooting spree that took place in Austin and Bexar County on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Austin Police Department Interim Chief Robin Henderson, the APD Homicide Unit, the APD Aggravated Assault Unit, and AISD PD Chief Wayne Sneed will all be participating in the press conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Shane James, 34, was accused of killing six people and injuring three others in a shooting spree.

Jail records show he is facing 10 charges in Travis County.

Two counts of capital murder by terror threat

Two counts of capital murder of multiple persons

One count of aggravated assault mass shooting

Two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant

Three out-of-county misdemeanors

According to the Bexar County Sheriff, James killed his parents in Bexar County before heading to Austin to continue his shooting spree.

In Austin, James shot an Austin ISD police officer, killed four people in South Austin, shot a bicyclist and ended his shooting spree by shooting at an Austin police officer.

