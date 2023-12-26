Texas State president excited for university to experience bowl game

Texas State alumni and current students are excited about the football program’s first-ever bowl game. The university's president said it has been a special time on campus this fall.

"We didn't come this far just to get this far," Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse said.

For the first time, the Texas State Bobcats are playing in a bowl game.

"I've always felt like this place was a sleeping giant as far as football went," Damphousse said.

A sleeping giant until Coach Kinne came in last year and rebooted the program.

"We adopted the whole idea of ‘take back Texas,’" Damphousse said.

On the field, it started with the big win against Baylor, then the Bobcats went on to seven wins. The President and Coach made a splash in the river.

"Athletics is so important, not just to win championships, but also to create a great atmosphere," Damphousse said.

Damphousse said he’s seen the impact the success on the football field has had on the entire university.

"It has an impact on donor giving, donor relations, alumni relations, and also our future students as well, so we're excited about the opportunity that being a bowl game affords us," Damphousse said.

The students are feeling it, too.

"People are going to know about Texas State now, who Texas State is, and our traditions," Texas State student Jesus Vargas said.

"We are ready for this game. I mean, come on, y’all ready for this football game. I know I’m ready for this ball game, and we’re going to win," Texas State student Jordan Hunter said.

Texas State plays the Rice Owls in Dallas, and the bobcats are trying to make history again.

"Let's go ahead and get that eighth win to be the first team, not just to go to a bowl game, but get that first win out of the way as well," Damphousse said.