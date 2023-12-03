Texas State Bobcats to make bowl debut against Rice Owls in First Responder Bowl

The Texas State Bobcats are bowl bound for the first time in program history!

The Bobcats will face the Rice University Owls in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Dec. 26. This is the first match-up between Texas State and Rice since 1987, when Rice won 38-28.

The Bobcats became bowl eligible after winning against Georgia Southern in November. They had been previously bowl eligible in 2013 and 2014 after they joined the Sun Belt Conference.

The Owls are looking to win their first bowl game in almost a decade, having last won against Fresno State in the 2014 Hawaii Bowl. Last year, the Owls lost 38-24 against Southern Miss in the Lending Tree Bowl.

Tickets for the First Responder Bowl will go on sale through TXST.com/tickets and FirstResponderBowl.com starting Sunday evening, according to the university. First responders can also claim complementary tickets to the game courtesy of the bowl's corporate partners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.