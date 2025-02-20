Teacher pay raises sail through Texas Senate committee

article

The Brief The Texas Senate Education Committee is set to hear comments on a bill that would increase teacher pay. The bill would create an evaluation system that would increase pay based on merit. The bill includes extra incentives for teachers in high-needs and rural areas.



A Texas Senate bill that would increase pay for teachers in public and open-enrollment charter schools breezed through after a public comment session Thursday afternoon.

What they're saying:

The Senate's Committee on Education K-16 heard public comments on Senate Bill 26 Thursday.

The bill would allow school districts to develop an evaluation system that lets them authorize raises based on teacher performance.

Based on the system a teacher would be classified by one of the following designations:

master

exemplary

recognized

acknowledged

The bill would also provide incentives to place "highly effective" teachers at high-needs campuses in their district.

Under the bill, additional funding for teacher pay would go to schools based on the number of teachers at each designation, with added bonuses for high-needs and rural schools.

The Texas Education Agency would set up a grant program for districts to aid in implementing the new designation and incentive system while providing resources to increase the number of teachers eligible for a designation.

By the numbers:

The legislative budget board estimates the system would cost the state around $2 billion each of the first two years to implement, with the number increasing to $3.6 billion by 2023.

What's next:

The bill now heads to the Senate floor for debate among the whole chamber.