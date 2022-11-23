Tower lighting holiday celebration in Mueller neighborhood

article

A fan-favorite tradition is returning this year for an in-person event to help ring in the holidays.

The Mueller neighborhood is hosting an event for the lighting of the former airport's iconic air traffic control tower on Tuesday, November 29 starting at 5:30 p.m.

This will be the 17th anniversary of the first tower lighting event. "NOEL" signs atop the tower date back to 1961 when the tower first opened.

The event will include refreshments, music, giveaways, a performance from the Northeast Early College High School Drumline, as well as a snowball fight with ready-to-throw snowballs.

The lighting of the control tower will be at 6:30 p.m. by Austin City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison.

You can get more information and RSVP here.