Shooting at Town East Mall in Mesquite leaves 1 injured; suspect arrested

article

Mesquite police said they arrested a 39-year-old man for a shooting at Town East Mall Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the mall just before 7 p.m. about shots fired.

Responding officers found the suspect, and police said they took Zettie Minter into custody within five minutes of the initial calls.

There was one victim hit by the gunfire. They were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said Minter and the victim knew each other, and the shooting came after a fight between the two of them in a store.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said in a Facebook post there was "no indication that was an active shooter incident."

Minter is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.