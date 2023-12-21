Garbage dumped on northeast Austin street after trash truck fire: AFD

A truckload of garbage was dumped on a street in northeast Austin after a trash truck caught fire, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD's hazmat task force responded to reports of a trash truck on fire at Ed Bluestein Boulevard and Purple Sage Drive near the 183 toll road.

As of now, the fire department says that the trash was dumped on the street, but the trash truck remains on fire.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.