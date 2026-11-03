Travis County burn ban lifted

The Brief Travis County no longer under a burn ban Ban is lifted for unincorporated parts of the county Residents still urged to use caution, remain aware of potentially dangerous fire conditions



Travis County is no longer under a burn ban.

The county fire marshal's office lifted the ban for unincorporated parts of the county on Nov. 3.

What they're saying:

"Recent weather conditions have improved moisture levels and lowered the risk of wildfires across Travis County, allowing us to lift the burn ban," said Travis County Fire Marshal Gary Howell. "Although conditions have improved, outdoor burning still carries risks. We encourage residents to continue exercising caution and following safe burning practices to help prevent accidental fires."

What you can do:

Travis County residents may sign up to receive burn ban updates by texting TCBURNBAN to 888777.

Outdoor burning of trash, debris, or brush is now allowed in the unincorporated areas due to improved weather conditions and increased moisture levels. However, residents are urged to still use caution and remain aware of potentially dangerous fire conditions.

Outdoor burning must comply with state regulations outlined in Texas Administrative Code Section 30 TAC 111.219.

Officials recommend keeping water or a fire extinguisher nearby while burning. Call 911 immediately if a fire becomes out of control.

Residents should contact their local fire department before conducting outdoor burning and obtain any required permits. For assistance in determining the appropriate fire department to notify, contact the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.