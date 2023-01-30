TxDOT offers winter weather driving tips

As Texans brace for the winter weather, TxDOT is preparing around the state.

They say it's important to drive slowly.

TxDOT crews have been pre-treating the roads, with some crews starting as early as Friday.

They're focusing on bridges and overpasses as well as the main lanes of major roadways, according to Tony Hartzel of TxDOT's Dallas District.

If you experience icy conditions, they say you should increase your following distance to about 5 to 6 seconds.

Don't rely on 4-wheel or all-wheel drive to allow you to drive as fast as you want. Once you've built up too much speed, it can be hard to brake.

And, of course, don't use cruise control.

"You have to drive for yourself and other people as well because a lot of people don't take this weather seriously," said Dallas resident Sabrina Ridgway. "But this is Texas, you never know what to expect in Texas."

If your car does begin to slide, officials say you should turn your steering wheel in the direction of the skid.