Uvalde school shooting: Congressional subcommittee hears testimony

It's been nearly seven months since 19 children and two teachers were killed in a classroom at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

On Thursday morning, a Congressional subcommittee hosted a meeting to hear testimony regarding the shooting.

The hearing started off with Subcommittee Chair Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Houston) playing a recording of gunfire sounds off her phone from the shooting.

"The sound we heard was rapid fire from that day," she said.

Thursday’s hearing gathered to hear testimony from several people on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary. One of those people testifying was Faith Mata; her 10-year-old sister Tess was one of the kids killed in the shooting.

"Our life has changed forever. Tess will never get to experience a life we had prayed she would live. She will never graduate high school, never fall in love herself, never be present at my wedding, and we will never know how scared she was in her last moments in that classroom," said Mata.

The goal was to spark change, something Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-Uvalde) says needs to happen now.

"My question to the leaders of this country is how many children have to be murdered before they are willing to ban the chosen weapon of these school shooters? How many people have to be killed before we take reasonable steps to end murder?" said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez spoke about the failed law enforcement response of that day and the current Texas gun laws that made it possible for the shooter to get the gun in the first place. He says change is needed now.

"The fact is, if America saw how this young man accessed these weapons, you would be disturbed and disgusted about an 18-year-old going in to buy these types of weapons. [Around] 75% of Republicans want an age limit increase. Your constituents want an age limit to increase to 21," he said.

In the end, the committee acknowledged something needs to be done which is what the victims’ families have been fighting for for seven months.

"Are we not tired of hearing the stories of victims? Of hearing them from victims' families? Are we not tired of hearing yet another tragedy because of gun violence? When is enough, enough?" said Mata.