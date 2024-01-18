Vehicle rescue shuts down 183: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized

One person is dead and three people are hospitalized after a wreck in Southeast Austin.

US Highway 183 has been shut down since just before 7 a.m. on Thursday when two vehicles crashed near East William Cannon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

One person died, another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and two others were pinned in.

Crews spent more than an hour rescuing them from the wreck. Austin firefighters had to use heavy lifting techniques to free them.

Both were taken to a hospital, one by STAR Flight and the other by ambulance.

Please avoid the area if you can. Emergency crews are expecting extended road closures while they investigate the crash.

Watch Good Day Austin for live traffic updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.