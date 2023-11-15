WCRAS to hold free dog adoptions this weekend to make space

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter will be offering free dog adoptions this weekend to make space in its kennels.

All dog adoptions from Nov. 17-19 will come with spay or neuter surgery, a microchip the shelter will register for the adopter, all age-appropriate shots, and a voucher for a free wellness exam with a participating veterinary clinic.

WCRAS says it has been experiencing extreme overcrowding for months on end and is desperate to make space for the new dogs being brought to the shelter. Free dog adoptions are a way to help make space and allow the shelter to continue its life-saving mission of being a safe haven for the lost and unwanted pets of its jurisdiction.

MORE PETS AND ANIMALS NEWS

Residents can preview all the adoptable pets online.

The shelter is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.. The shelter will be closed to the public on Thursday, Nov. 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday.