Williamson County animal cruelty case: WCRAS takes in 44 animals, asks for adopters, fosters

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is making an urgent call to the community to adopt and foster after it took in 44 animals from a cruelty case this week.

WCRAS says that it took in 28 chickens and roosters, nine dogs, six ducks and a goose, which has strained the shelter's resources to the breaking point. 460 animals currently reside in the shelter.

"To put this in perspective, these animals could fill every seat at the Oasis on Lake Travis and still have a wait," said the shelter.

The shelter says the community can help by:

Fostering: Community members can help make space by fostering a medium-to-large adult dog, thus opening a kennel for one of the nine dogs brought in and reducing the number of animals needing care. WCRAS says it will work with fosters to find a match for their home, share supplies from donations when available and take care of any medical issues

Adopting: All adoptable animals can be previewed online and the shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week at its Georgetown location.

Donating: Community members can donate much needed items, including newspapers, dog kibble, chicken feed and small metal bowls. WCRAS has an Amazon wishlist where you can purchase and send items directly to the shelter.

Spreading the word: WCRAS is also asking the community to tell their friends and family members about the shelter's need.