Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off Oct. 25

The Williamson County Fair and Rodeo is back!

Gates opened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, and people were eager to enjoy all the activities.

"We were just trying to get some legitimate fall festival entertainment, and it's been really cool it's some real Texas stuff," says Jasmine Pukall.

"Yes we love cowboy's clearly we're wearing cowboy boots everything I'm more excited about the animals," says Venice Aguilar.

For some families, coming out to the rodeo has become a tradition.

"I'm very excited I brought my sister-in-law and her husband from California I have my son with me, we're just going to have a good time," says Aguilar.

There are events for all age groups to enjoy.

"We discussed the little piglet racing and the lumberjack show and the carnival of course, the Ferris wheel," says Pukall.

It's not a fair without the fried food.

"There's funnel cakes there's turkey legs I think there are street tacos as well there's something for everyone to enjoy," says Bryon Borchers.

There's going to be some rain in the forecast this week, but don't let that stop you from coming out.

"This is a rain or shine event most of the events we have are inside the arena everything is covered rodeo is covered we have all our vendors in the back," says Borchers.

Every night there's live entertainment.

Friday night is Tejano night where a Selena tribute band will be performing.

"As well on Friday night we'll have a little Selena contest, so we have 3 different age groups who get to dress up and if they will, they get to get on stage and dance, so it's going to be a lot of fun," says Borchers.

Thursday, October 26, is Veterans night, free gate admission for all veterans with valid ID.