Williamson County tax office adopts new hours starting August 15
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector’s offices will be adopting new hours for all four locations starting Monday, August 15.
According to the new schedule, all four locations will be closed to the public on Wednesdays.
The new hours of operation are:
- Monday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday: Closed to the public
- Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Our staff struggles to manage in-person, mailed-in and dealership transactions," county tax assessor/collector Larry Gaddes said. "The new office hours will allow our staff to better execute all transactions in a timely manner and provide consistent service levels to all Williamson County taxpayers."
County taxpayers can seek assistance during business hours at the following locations:
- Georgetown Office: 904 S. Main Street
- Round Rock Office: 1801 E. Old Settlers Boulevard, Suite 115
- Cedar Park Office: 350 Discovery Boulevard, Suite 101
- Taylor Office: 412 Vance St., Suite 1
The county says the Tax Assessor/Collector’s website offers a wealth of information including how to renew vehicle registration online or how to make an appointment at a tax office.