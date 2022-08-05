Williamson County tax office adopts new hours starting August 15

The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector’s offices will be adopting new hours for all four locations starting Monday, August 15.

According to the new schedule, all four locations will be closed to the public on Wednesdays.

The new hours of operation are:

Monday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed to the public

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Our staff struggles to manage in-person, mailed-in and dealership transactions," county tax assessor/collector Larry Gaddes said. "The new office hours will allow our staff to better execute all transactions in a timely manner and provide consistent service levels to all Williamson County taxpayers."

County taxpayers can seek assistance during business hours at the following locations:

The county says the Tax Assessor/Collector’s website offers a wealth of information including how to renew vehicle registration online or how to make an appointment at a tax office.