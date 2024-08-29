Over 32 lbs of marijuana seized in Wilco traffic stop; Comal County man arrested

article

The Brief Over 32 pounds of marijuana seized in August 27 traffic stop Second such bust in recent weeks for WCSO



A traffic stop in Williamson County led to the seizure of over 32 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Comal County man.

On August 27, the sheriff's office's Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a 2022 Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. WCSO says that during the stop, a deputy noticed factors that warranted further investigation and asked for consent to search the truck.

Consent was denied, so a K-9 unit was called to assist. The K-9 alerted to the vehicle, which led to a probable cause search.

The search uncovered 32.2 pounds of marijuana, which was seized.

The driver, a 41-year-old man from Garden Ridge, was arrested and his passenger, a 19-year-old woman from San Antonio, was released.

This is the second such bust in Williamson County in recent weeks.

An Aug. 21 traffic stop in Georgetown led to the seizure of over 120 pounds of marijuana and $2,017 in U.S. currency.