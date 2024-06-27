Man arrested following SWAT incident in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - A man was arrested after a SWAT incident in Wimberley, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said.
HCSO said on June 27, around 3 a.m., the Hays County SWAT team conducted a warrant service at the 4000 block of Ledgerock Road in Wimberley.
Later, the SWAT team was able to arrest Raymond Banda, 52. He was taken into custody without incident and is in the Hays County Jail.
MORE STORIES:
- Judge deliberates on temporarily removing Hays County district clerk pending trial
- Hays County roadway expansion in the works
- New details released about Dripping Springs SWAT call
He was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Terroristic Threat Family Member/Household MA and Motion to Revoke Probation (Brown County).
This is still an active investigation.
If you have any additional information regarding this incident, please contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), submit your tip online at www.CallCrimeStoppers.com, by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.