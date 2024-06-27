Man arrested following SWAT incident in Wimberley

article

A man was arrested after a SWAT incident in Wimberley, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said.

HCSO said on June 27, around 3 a.m., the Hays County SWAT team conducted a warrant service at the 4000 block of Ledgerock Road in Wimberley.

Later, the SWAT team was able to arrest Raymond Banda, 52. He was taken into custody without incident and is in the Hays County Jail.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Terroristic Threat Family Member/Household MA and Motion to Revoke Probation (Brown County).

This is still an active investigation.