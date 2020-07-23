Wurstfest Festival in New Braunfels canceled for the first time in 60 years

The Wurstfest Association of New Braunfels has announced that the 2020 festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the first time in 60 years that the festival will not go on as scheduled.

According to a release, the Wurstfest Board of Directors met Tuesday to consider input from a committee tasked with monitoring the ongoing pandemic and made the decision to cancel the event.

“This will be the first time Wurstfest has canceled a festival in our 60-year history. We have had our challenges in the past, including flood events and most recently a fire that destroyed the Marktplatz building," 2020 president Randy Rust said."We have always overcome our challenges while making the festival better each year. We made this decision knowing what a difficult year 2020 has been and that our guests were looking forward to Wurstfest more than ever."

Rust said what made the decision more difficult was how important the festival is to participating community nonprofits, many of which make their fundraising goals for the year during the festival.

"When we looked at how festival operations would have to change to prioritize safety, plus the related operational restrictions, we just didn’t feel we would be able to provide the Wurstfest experience we are known for," Rust said.

A list of nonprofits that benefit the local community and fundraise at Wurstfest is available online and plans for fundraising efforts to help support them will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Wurstfest is a community tradition where families reunite, new friends are made, and people from all walks of life come to enjoy the heritage of New Braunfels," Mayor Rusty Brockman said. "This community and the countless volunteers who make Wurstfest happen are resilient and will be back next year stronger than ever.”

Wurstfest 2021 will mark the 60th festival, and take place November 5-14, with a new and improved Marktplatz building along with many other improvements to the grounds which will no doubt add to the excitement about the 60th festival. The rebuild of the Marktplatz, which houses most of the food vendors, has been underway since early this year and was on track to be completed for the 2020 festival.

