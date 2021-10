2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week eight

Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.

WEISS TAKES CARE OF P'VILLE TO SET UP BIG DISTRICT CLASH WITH MANOR

GEORGETOWN ROLLS BY ANDERSON IN BATTLE OF PLAYOFF HOPEFULS

LIBERTY HILL PASSES MAJOR DISTRICT TEST IN WIN OVER MARBLE FALLS

SAN MARCOS WINS 2ND STRAIGHT DISTRICT GAME IN BLOWOUT OF AUSTIN HIGH

JOHNSON (7-0) KEEPS ROLLING, BLOWS OUT SA HARLANDALE

WEEK EIGHT SCORES

Thursday October 14

Cedar Creek 16

Rouse 63

Stony Point 36

Hutto 33

Vandegrift 7

Cedar Ridge 35

Manor 51

Hendrickson 7

Westlake 77

Hays 0

Travis 19

Northeast 13

Regents 38

Boerne Geneva 14

Friday October 15

Bowie 51

Akins 6



Austin High 10

San Marcos 38



Del Valle 17

Lake Travis 52



Vista Ridge 45

Westwood 2



McNeil 7

Round Rock 51



Lockhart 27

Floresville 40



Marble Falls 14

Liberty Hill 21



McCallum 56

Navarro 0



East View 18

Bastrop 21



Connally 0

Brenham 44



Elgin 0

Glenn 55



SA Veterans 21

Dripping Springs 47



SA Harlandale 9

Johnson 42



Lehman 0

NB Canyon 53



Anderson 26

Georgetown 41



Leander 14

Cedar Park 37



Pflugerville 19

Weiss 28



Robinson 50

Jarrell 43



YMLA

Achieve



Manor New Tech 8

Wimberley 70



Burnet 16

Lampasas 31



LBJ 40

Fredericksburg 14



Gonzales 19

Smithville 35



Navasota 33

LaGrange 21



Fischer Canyon Lake 39

Taylor 17



Giddings 7

Cuero 35



Blanco 33

Luling 14



Florence 6

Franklin 73



Lago Vista 10

Llano 13



Rogers 43

Lexington 41



Brackett 0

Johnson City 44



Mason 49

Harper 7



Burton 49

Bartlett 0



Shiner 42

Flatonia 0



Iola 0

Granger 41



Bruceville Eddy 0

Thorndale 40



Thrall 0

Hearne 25



Davenport 77

LASA 0



Brentwood 48

SA St Anthony 0



Temple Holy Trinity 60

RR Concordia 34



Hyde Park 6

JP II 54



Keene 0

St Stephens 62



RR Chrisitan 6

SM Academy 59



Burnet Smoking For Jesus 58

Wilco 28



St. Dominic Savio 20

The Village 18



St Augustine 12

TSD 62



St Joe's 6

St Michaels 51



Veritas 6

MF Faith 52



Austin Royals 28

Bastrop Tribe 38

HS FOOTBALL RANKINGS WEEK 9

CLASS 6A

1.WESTLAKE (7-0, defeated Hays 77-0)

2.VANDEGRIFT (7-0, defeated Cedar Ridge 35-7)

3.LAKE TRAVIS (6-1, defeated Del Valle 52-17)

4.ROUND ROCK (6-1, defeated McNeil 51-7)

5.BOWIE (6-1, defeated Akins 51-6)

CLASS 5A

1. DRIPPING SPRINGS (7-0, defeated SA Veteran's Memorial 47-21)

2. WEISS (6-1, defeated Pflugerville 28-19)

3. ROUSE (6-1, defeated Cedar Creek 63-16)

4. JOHNSON (7-0, defeated SA Harlandale 42-9)

5.MANOR (6-1, defeated Hendrickson 51-7)

CLASS 4A

1.LBJ (7-0, defeated Fredericksburg 40-14)

2.WIMBERLEY (5-2, defeated New Tech 70-7)

3.SMITHVILLE (6-1, defeated Gonzales 35-19)

4.LAMPASAS (4-3, defeated Burnet 31-16)

5.FREDERICKSBURG (4-3, lost to LBJ 40-14)

CLASS 3A

1.LLANO (5-2, defeated Lago Vista 13-10)

2.LAGO VISTA (4-3, lost to Llano 13-10)

3.ROCKDALE (4-3, Idle)

4.FLORENCE (4-3, lost to Franklin 73-6)

5. BLANCO (3-4, defeated Luling 33-16)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS

1.GRANGER (6-0, defeated Iola 41-0)

2.MASON (6-1, defeated Harper 49-7)

3.THORNDALE (7-1, defeated Bruceville-Eddy 40-0)

4.JOHNSON CITY (6-1, defeated Brackett 44-0)

5.REGENTS (7-0, defeated Boerne Geneva 38-14)

