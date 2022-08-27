Expand / Collapse search

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 1

By Clif Thornton
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!

Check out our rankings for Week 1 of the season, which featured such matchups as LBJ vs Manor, Bowie vs Vista Ridge, Dripping Springs vs Vandegrift and more.

WEEK 1 RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

  1. Westlake (1-0, defeated Fort Bend Ridge Point 47-21)
  2. Round Rock (1-0, defeated Weiss 31-14)
  3. Lake Travis (0-1, lost to Arlington Martin 39-31)
  4. Dripping Springs (1-0, defeated Vandegrift 23-20)
  5. Manor (1-0, defeated 5A LBJ 33-20)

CLASS 5A

  1. Liberty Hill (1-0, defeated SA Wagner 35-21)
  2. Hays (1-0, defeated 6A Akins 64-14)
  3. Rouse (0-1, lost Lake Belton 47-21)
  4. Cedar Park (0-1, lost to 6A Cedar Ridge 34-14)
  5. LBJ (0-1, lost to 6A Manor 33-20)

CLASS 4A

  1. Wimberley (1-0, defeated Fischer Canyon Lake 21-14)
  2. Marble Falls (1-0, defeated 5A Connally 52-7)
  3. Burnet (1-0, defeated La Vernia 36-25)
  4. Smithville (1-0, defeated 5A Travis 54-0)
  5. Lago Vista (0-1, lost to 3A Cameron 71-35)

CLASS 3A

  1. Llano (1-0, defeated 4A Jarrell 48-26)
  2. Lexington (1-0, defeated 2A Thorndale 35-33)
  3. Rockdale (1-0, defeated Teague 38-29)
  4. Luling (1-0, defeated Altair Rice Cons. 27-16)
  5. Blanco (0-1, lost to Poth 21-14)

CLASS 2A/1A/Others

  1. Johnson City (1-0, defeated 3A Comfort 30-20)
  2. Thorndale (0-1, lost to 3A Lexington 35-33)
  3. Flatonia (1-0, defeated TAPPS Shiner St. Paul 35-0)
  4. Granger (1-0, defeated Hubbard 28-6)
  5. Mason (0-1, lost to Coleman 7-6)