2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 1
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!
Check out our rankings for Week 1 of the season, which featured such matchups as LBJ vs Manor, Bowie vs Vista Ridge, Dripping Springs vs Vandegrift and more.
View the highlights and scores for Week 1 here.
WEEK 1 RANKINGS
CLASS 6A
- Westlake (1-0, defeated Fort Bend Ridge Point 47-21)
- Round Rock (1-0, defeated Weiss 31-14)
- Lake Travis (0-1, lost to Arlington Martin 39-31)
- Dripping Springs (1-0, defeated Vandegrift 23-20)
- Manor (1-0, defeated 5A LBJ 33-20)
CLASS 5A
- Liberty Hill (1-0, defeated SA Wagner 35-21)
- Hays (1-0, defeated 6A Akins 64-14)
- Rouse (0-1, lost Lake Belton 47-21)
- Cedar Park (0-1, lost to 6A Cedar Ridge 34-14)
- LBJ (0-1, lost to 6A Manor 33-20)
CLASS 4A
- Wimberley (1-0, defeated Fischer Canyon Lake 21-14)
- Marble Falls (1-0, defeated 5A Connally 52-7)
- Burnet (1-0, defeated La Vernia 36-25)
- Smithville (1-0, defeated 5A Travis 54-0)
- Lago Vista (0-1, lost to 3A Cameron 71-35)
CLASS 3A
- Llano (1-0, defeated 4A Jarrell 48-26)
- Lexington (1-0, defeated 2A Thorndale 35-33)
- Rockdale (1-0, defeated Teague 38-29)
- Luling (1-0, defeated Altair Rice Cons. 27-16)
- Blanco (0-1, lost to Poth 21-14)
CLASS 2A/1A/Others
- Johnson City (1-0, defeated 3A Comfort 30-20)
- Thorndale (0-1, lost to 3A Lexington 35-33)
- Flatonia (1-0, defeated TAPPS Shiner St. Paul 35-0)
- Granger (1-0, defeated Hubbard 28-6)
- Mason (0-1, lost to Coleman 7-6)