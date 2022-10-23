2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 9
AUSTIN, Texas - Four teams were undefeated heading into the ninth week of Central Texas high school football season and those four teams remain unbeaten after the week ended.
Check out our rankings for Week 9 of the season which featured some big matchups including Lockhart vs Bastrop, Wimberley vs Geronimo Navarro, Georgetown vs College Station, Manor vs Vista Ridge, and Dripping Springs vs Lake Travis.
View highlights and scores from Week 9 here.
2022 FOX 7 FRIDAY FOOTBALL POST-WEEK 9 RANKINGS
CLASS 6A
- Westlake (8-0, defeated Austin High 70-0)
- Dripping Springs (7-1, defeated Lake Travis 38-31)
- Vandegrift (7-1, defeated Cedar Ridge 29-7)
- Round Rock (7-1, defeated McNeil 44-7)
- Bowie (7-1, defeated Akins 70-0)
CLASS 5A
- .Liberty Hill (7-1, Idle)
- Georgetown (6-2, defeated College Station 49-38)
- LBJ (5-2, defeated Travis 82-0)
- Lockhart (5-3, defeated Bastrop 35-31)
- Glenn (5-3, lost to Cedar Park 21-10)
CLASS 4A
- Wimberley (8-0, defeated Geronimo Navarro 21-14)
- Lago Vista (6-2, defeated Manor New Tech 59-8)
- Fredericksburg (4-3, defeated Uvalde 32-14)
- Lampasas (5-3, lost to SA Davenport 55-34)
- Burnet (4-4, lost to Fischer Canyon Lake 28-14)
CLASS 3A
- Llano (9-0, defeated Blanco 17-6)
- Lexington (8-0, defeated Clifton 40-7)
- Luling (5-3, Idle)
- Blanco (4-4, lost to Llano 17-6)
- Rockdale (2-6, lost to Cameron 47-21)
CLASS 2A/1A/Others
- Mason (6-2, defeated Junction 60-0)
- Flatonia (7-1, Idle)
- Johnson City (6-2, Idle)
- Thorndale (7-2, defeated Thrall 46-14)
- Granger (6-2, lost to Chilton 34-19)