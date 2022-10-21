2022-23 Central Texas high school football scores, highlights: Week 9
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from Week 9 of the 2022-23 season.
FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 9
Vandegrift Vipers take down Cedar Ridge
Elgin narrowly defeats Pflugerville in district game
SCORES FOR WEEK 9
Thursday Oct. 20
Anderson 38
Del Valle 22
Vandegrift 29
Cedar Ridge 7
LASA 27
Northeast 41
LBJ 82
Travis 0
Elgin 17
Pflugerville 14
Hays 21
SA Wagner 42
Regents 63
SA St. Anthony 7