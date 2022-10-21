Expand / Collapse search

2022-23 Central Texas high school football scores, highlights: Week 9

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from Week 9 of the 2022-23 season.

FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 9

Vandegrift Vipers take down Cedar Ridge

Vandegrift vs Cedar Ridge

The 18th ranked Vandegrift visited Cedar Ridge for Thursday night football

Elgin narrowly defeats Pflugerville in district game

Elgin vs Pflugerville

Elgin has won three of their first four district games. Charles Taylor and Pflugerville need a win or the playoff hopes really take a hit

SCORES FOR WEEK 9

Thursday Oct. 20

Anderson 38
Del Valle 22

Vandegrift 29
Cedar Ridge 7

LASA 27
Northeast 41

LBJ 82
Travis 0

Elgin 17
Pflugerville 14

Hays 21
SA Wagner 42

Regents 63
SA St. Anthony 7