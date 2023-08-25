Texas high school football: Central Texas week 1 highlights, scores
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back for another season!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2023-24 high school football season.
View the preseason rankings here.
FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 1
Thursday, August 24
Manor spoils debut of new LBJ HC Rauls in season opener, 39-26
Anderson notches second-straight blowout win over rival McCallum in the Taco Shack Bowl, 42-0
SCORES FOR WEEK 1
Thursday, August 24
Manor — 39
LBJ — 26
McCallum — 0
Anderson — 42
Vista Ridge — 21
Bowie — 14 F/OT
Belton — 35
Hendrickson — 27
Crockett — 42
SA Highlands — 0