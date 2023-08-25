Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 1 highlights, scores

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back for another season!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2023-24 high school football season.

View the preseason rankings here.

FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 1

Thursday, August 24

Manor spoils debut of new LBJ HC Rauls in season opener, 39-26

Texas football week 1: Manor vs LBJ

LBJ and Manor brought the energy for the first week of Texas high school football!

Anderson notches second-straight blowout win over rival McCallum in the Taco Shack Bowl, 42-0

Texas football week 1: Anderson vs McCallum

The annual Taco Shack Bowl between Anderson and McCallum took place in downtown Austin!

SCORES FOR WEEK 1

Thursday, August 24

Manor — 39
LBJ — 26

McCallum — 0
Anderson — 42

Vista Ridge — 21
Bowie — 14 F/OT

Belton — 35
Hendrickson — 27

Crockett — 42
SA Highlands — 0