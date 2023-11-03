Texas high school football: Central Texas week 11 highlights, scores
TEXAS - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 11 of the 2023-24 season.
View Week 10 scores, highlights here.
WEEK 11 HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, Nov. 2
Despite 66-14 loss to Lake Travis, Bowie clinches payoff spot with Johnson loss
Rouse nails down playoff spot in 42-21 win over Elgin, Wildcats' post-season fate still in limbo
WEEK 11 SCORES
Thursday, Nov. 2
Westlake 34
Johnson 0
Lake Travis 66
Bowie 14
Elgin 21
Rouse 42
Hutto 29
Weiss 52
Del Valle 13
Austin High 28