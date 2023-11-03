Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 11 highlights, scores

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

TEXAS - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 11 of the 2023-24 season.

View Week 10 scores, highlights here.

View Week 10 rankings here.

WEEK 11 HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, Nov. 2

Despite 66-14 loss to Lake Travis, Bowie clinches payoff spot with Johnson loss

Bowie loses to Lake Travis, still in playoffs

For week 11 of Central Texas high school football, Lake Travis and Bowie face off for Thursday night football!

Rouse nails down playoff spot in 42-21 win over Elgin, Wildcats' post-season fate still in limbo

Rouse to playoffs with 42-21 win over Elgin

For week 11 of Central Texas high school football, it was a big playoff implication game between Rouse and Elgin!

WEEK 11 SCORES

Thursday, Nov. 2

Westlake 34
Johnson 0

Lake Travis 66
Bowie 14

Elgin 21
Rouse 42

Hutto 29
Weiss 52

Del Valle 13
Austin High 28