Texas high school football: Central Texas week 1 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - It's a new season of high school football in Central Texas!
Check out our rankings for Week 1 of the season, which featured matchups between Vandegrift vs Dripping Springs, Weiss vs Round Rock, Cedar Ridge vs Cedar Park, and San Marcos vs Hutto.
View the highlights and scores for Week 1 here.
FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 1
CLASS 6A
- Vandegrift (1-0, defeated Dripping Springs 27-7)|
- Westlake (1-0, defeated FB Ridge Point 31-21)
- Lake Travis (1-0, defeated Arl. Martin 13-6)
- Weiss (1-0, defeated Round Rock 37-7)
- Dripping Springs (0-1, lost to Vandegrift 27-7)
CLASS 5A
- Georgetown (1-0, defeated 6A Copperas Cove 37-7)
- Crockett (1-0, defeated SA Highlands 42-0)
- Cedar Park (1-0, defeated 6A Cedar RIdge 29-7)
- Liberty Hill (0-1, lost to SA Wagner 49-17)
- LBJ (0-1, lost to 6A Manor 39-26)
CLASS 4A
- Wimberley (1-0, defeated SA Clark 60-0)
- Smithville (1-0, defeated 5A Travis 37-0)
- Lampasas (1-0, defeated 5A Elgin 31-23)
- Lago Vista (0-1, lost to 3A Cameron 45-21)
- La Grange (0-1, lost to Bellville 68-20)
CLASS 3A
- Llano (1-0, defeated 4A Jarrell 28-13)
- Lexington (1-0, defeated 2A Thorndale 45-12)
- Blanco (1-0, defeated Poth 27-23)
- Rockdale (0-1, lost to Teague 28-21)
- Luling (0-1, lost to Altair Rice Cons. 43-6)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
- Mason (1-0, defeated Coleman 29-20)
- Flatonia (1-0, defeated TAPPS Shiner St. Paul 49-26)
- Johnson City (1-0, defeated 3A Comfort 58-20)
- Granger (1-0, defeated Hubbard 57-8)
- Thorndale (0-1, lost to 3A Lexington 45-12)