FOX 7 Austin's 2020 - 2021 high school football rankings, scores

Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back Friday night lights! Below are the weekly rankings and scores of each week for area high school football! 

Rankings for Week Two

Class 6A

1.Westlake (0-0, idle)

2.Lake Travis (0-0, idle)

3.Vandegrift (0-0, idle)

4.Vista Ridge (0-0, idle)

5.Del Valle (0-0, idle)


Class 5A 

1.Cedar Park (0-0, idle)

2.Dripping Springs (0-0, idle)

3.Georgetown (0-0, idle)

4.Manor (0-0, idle)

5.East View (0-0, idle)


Class 4A

1.Lampasas (2-0, defeated Stephenville 41-0)

2.Wimberley (2-0, defeated Cuero 33-14)

3.LBJ (0-0, idle)

4.Burnet (2-0, defeated Gonzales 29-21)

5.Giddings (1-1, defeated 3A Columbus 36-28 3OT)


Class 3A

1.Rockdale (2-0, defeated 4A Taylor 55-21)

2.Lago Vista (1-0, defeated Teague 22-7)

3.Llano (2-0, defeated Sonora 41-8) 

4.Lexington (2-0, defeated 2A Thrall 35-6)

5.Blanco (1-1, lost to 2A Shiner 69-20)


Class 2A

1.Flatonia (2-0, defeated 3A Stockdale 25-6)

2.Thorndale (1-1, defeated Snook 6-0)

3.Mason (0-2, lost to 3A Comfort 30-6)

4.Granger (1-1, lost to Rio Vista 35-14)

5.Bartlett (1-1, defeated Ranger 48-12)

Week Two Scores

Thursday, September 3rd

Bartlett 48
Ranger 12

Friday, September 4th

Giddings 36 
Columbus 28 F/3OT

Burnet 29
Gonzales 21

Shiner 69 
Blanco 20

FOX 7 High School Football: Rockdale vs Taylor - 9/4/2020

Rockdale is coming off a big win in its season opener and looked to do much the same in its next game at Tiger Stadium.

Taylor 21
Rockdale 55 

Wimberley 33
Cuero 14

Yoakum 21 
Smithville 7 

La Grange 23 
Fischer Canyon Lake 61

Jarrell 14
Fredericksburg 54

Lampasas 41
Stephenville 0

Lago Vista 22
Teague 7

FOX 7 High School Football: Thrall vs Lexington - 9/4/2020

The Tigers take on the Eagles.

Lexington 35
Thrall 6

Llano 41
Sonora 8

Hondo 41
Luling 12

Bangs        55
Florence      0 

Granger 14
Rio Vista 35 

Mason 6
Comfort 30

Harper 0
Sabinal 21

Flatonia   25
Stockdale  6

Thorndale  6
Snook        0

Johnson City 12
Ingram Moore 34

Rankings for Week One

Class 6A

1.Westlake (0-0, idle)

2.Lake Travis (0-0, idle)

3.Vandegrift (0-0, idle)

4.Vista Ridge (0-0, idle)

5.Del Valle (0-0, idle)

Class 5A 

1.Cedar Park (0-0, idle)

2.Dripping Springs (0-0, idle)

3.Georgetown (0-0, idle)

4.Manor (0-0, idle)

5.East View (0-0, idle)

Class 4A

1.Lampasas (1-0, defeated Brownwood 55-23)

2.Wimberley (1-0, defeated Fischer Canyon Lake 24-22)

3.LBJ (0-0, idle)

4.Burnet (1-0, defeated Jarrell 46-6)

5.Giddings (0-1, lost to Bellville 34-31)

Class 3A

1.Rockdale (1-0, defeated 4A La Grange 40-14)

2.Lago Vista (0-0, idle)

3.Llano (1-0, defeated 4A Gatesville 45-16) 

4.Lexington (1-0, defeated West 25-14)

5.Blanco (1-0, defeated 2A Yorktown 48-0)

Class 2A

1.Flatonia (1-0, defeated Runge 27-6)

2.Mason (0-1, lost to 3A Comanche 14-0)

3.Thorndale (1-0, defeated Dawson 24-14)

4.Granger (1-0, defeated Axtell 32-0)

5.Thrall (0-0, game vs. Iola canceled)

Week One Scores

Thursday 8/27

Fredericksburg 55

Monahans        20

Friday 8/28

Jarrell   6

Burnet 46

Brownwood 23

Lampasas   55

Waco Robinson 26

Taylor                 21

Bellville   34

Giddings 31

Rockdale     40

La Grange   14

West Columbia   7

Smithville          28

Fischer Canyon Lake 22

Wimberley                  24

Blanco   48

Yorktown 0

Gatesville 16

Llano        45

Florence         20

Johnson City  34

West         14

Lexington  25

Thorndale 24

Dawson    14

Flatonia    27

Runge        6

UC Randolph     28

Harper                 8

Comanche   14

Mason           0

Bartlett          6

Hubbard      54

Axtell            0

Granger      32

Saturday 8/29

Tomball Christian   26

Thrall                      8

2020 - 2021 preseason rankings: 

Class 6A

1.Westlake (2019: 15-1, Class 6A DII State Champion)

2.Lake Travis (2019: 13-2, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist)

3.Vandegrift (2019: 11-1, lost in 2nd round of 6A DII playoffs)

4.Vista Ridge (2019: 8-3, lost in 1st round of 6A DII playoffs)

5.Del Valle (2019: 5-5, did not qualify for 6A playoffs)

Class 5A 

1.Cedar Park (2019: 11-2, 5A DI region semi-finalist)

2.Dripping Springs (2019: 9-2, lost in 1st round of 5A DI playoffs)

3.Georgetown (2019: 8-4, lost in 2nd round of 5A DI playoffs)

4.Manor (2019: 8-6, 5A DI region finalist)

5.East View (2019: 6-5, lost in 1st round of 5A DII playoffs)

Class 4A

1.Lampasas (2019: 13-2, 4A DI State Semi-Finalist)

2.Wimberley (2019: 12-4, 4A DII State Finalist)

3.LBJ (2019: 8-3, lost in 1st round of 5A DII playoffs)

4.Giddings (2019: 7-6, 4A DII region semi-finalist)

5.La Grange (2019: 8-4, lost in 2nd round of 4A DII playoffs)

Class 3A

1.Rockdale (2019: 8-3, lost in 1st round of 3A DI playoffs)

2.Lago Vista (2019: 6-5, lost in 1st round of 3A DI playoffs)

3.Llano (2019: 7-5, lost in 2nd round of 4A DII playoffs) 

4.Lexington (2019: 5-8, 3A DII region semi-finalist)

5.Blanco (2019: 4-6, did not qualify for 3A DI playoffs)

Class 2A

1.Mason (2019: 10-3, 2A DI region semi-finalist)

2.Flatonia (2019: 11-2 2A DII region semifinalist) 

3.Thorndale (2019: 9-3, lost in 2nd round of 2A DI playoffs)

4.Granger (2019: 9-4, 2A DII region semifinalist)

5..Thrall (2019: 6-5, lost in 1st round of 2A DI playoffs)