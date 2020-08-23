FOX 7 Austin's 2020 - 2021 high school football rankings, scores

Welcome back Friday night lights! Below are the weekly rankings and scores of each week for area high school football!

Rankings for Week Two

Class 6A

1.Westlake (0-0, idle)

2.Lake Travis (0-0, idle)

3.Vandegrift (0-0, idle)

4.Vista Ridge (0-0, idle)

5.Del Valle (0-0, idle)



Class 5A

1.Cedar Park (0-0, idle)

2.Dripping Springs (0-0, idle)

3.Georgetown (0-0, idle)

4.Manor (0-0, idle)

5.East View (0-0, idle)



Class 4A

1.Lampasas (2-0, defeated Stephenville 41-0)

2.Wimberley (2-0, defeated Cuero 33-14)

3.LBJ (0-0, idle)

4.Burnet (2-0, defeated Gonzales 29-21)

5.Giddings (1-1, defeated 3A Columbus 36-28 3OT)



Class 3A

1.Rockdale (2-0, defeated 4A Taylor 55-21)

2.Lago Vista (1-0, defeated Teague 22-7)

3.Llano (2-0, defeated Sonora 41-8)

4.Lexington (2-0, defeated 2A Thrall 35-6)

5.Blanco (1-1, lost to 2A Shiner 69-20)



Class 2A

1.Flatonia (2-0, defeated 3A Stockdale 25-6)

2.Thorndale (1-1, defeated Snook 6-0)

3.Mason (0-2, lost to 3A Comfort 30-6)

4.Granger (1-1, lost to Rio Vista 35-14)

5.Bartlett (1-1, defeated Ranger 48-12)

Week Two Scores

Thursday, September 3rd

Bartlett 48

Ranger 12

Friday, September 4th

Giddings 36

Columbus 28 F/3OT

Burnet 29

Gonzales 21

Shiner 69

Blanco 20

Taylor 21

Rockdale 55

Wimberley 33

Cuero 14

Yoakum 21

Smithville 7

La Grange 23

Fischer Canyon Lake 61

Jarrell 14

Fredericksburg 54

Lampasas 41

Stephenville 0

Lago Vista 22

Teague 7

Lexington 35

Thrall 6

Llano 41

Sonora 8

Hondo 41

Luling 12

Bangs 55

Florence 0

Granger 14

Rio Vista 35

Mason 6

Comfort 30

Harper 0

Sabinal 21

Flatonia 25

Stockdale 6

Thorndale 6

Snook 0

Johnson City 12

Ingram Moore 34

Rankings for Week One

Class 6A

1.Westlake (0-0, idle)

2.Lake Travis (0-0, idle)

3.Vandegrift (0-0, idle)

4.Vista Ridge (0-0, idle)

5.Del Valle (0-0, idle)

Class 5A

1.Cedar Park (0-0, idle)

2.Dripping Springs (0-0, idle)

3.Georgetown (0-0, idle)

4.Manor (0-0, idle)

5.East View (0-0, idle)

Class 4A

1.Lampasas (1-0, defeated Brownwood 55-23)

2.Wimberley (1-0, defeated Fischer Canyon Lake 24-22)

3.LBJ (0-0, idle)

4.Burnet (1-0, defeated Jarrell 46-6)

5.Giddings (0-1, lost to Bellville 34-31)

Class 3A

1.Rockdale (1-0, defeated 4A La Grange 40-14)

2.Lago Vista (0-0, idle)

3.Llano (1-0, defeated 4A Gatesville 45-16)

4.Lexington (1-0, defeated West 25-14)

5.Blanco (1-0, defeated 2A Yorktown 48-0)

Class 2A

1.Flatonia (1-0, defeated Runge 27-6)

2.Mason (0-1, lost to 3A Comanche 14-0)

3.Thorndale (1-0, defeated Dawson 24-14)

4.Granger (1-0, defeated Axtell 32-0)

5.Thrall (0-0, game vs. Iola canceled)

Week One Scores

Thursday 8/27

Fredericksburg 55

Monahans 20

Friday 8/28

Jarrell 6

Burnet 46

Brownwood 23

Lampasas 55

Waco Robinson 26

Taylor 21

Bellville 34

Giddings 31

Rockdale 40

La Grange 14

West Columbia 7

Smithville 28

Fischer Canyon Lake 22

Wimberley 24

Blanco 48

Yorktown 0

Gatesville 16

Llano 45

Florence 20

Johnson City 34

West 14

Lexington 25

Thorndale 24

Dawson 14

Flatonia 27

Runge 6

UC Randolph 28

Harper 8

Comanche 14

Mason 0

Bartlett 6

Hubbard 54

Axtell 0

Granger 32

Saturday 8/29

Tomball Christian 26

Thrall 8

2020 - 2021 preseason rankings:

Class 6A

1.Westlake (2019: 15-1, Class 6A DII State Champion)

2.Lake Travis (2019: 13-2, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist)

3.Vandegrift (2019: 11-1, lost in 2nd round of 6A DII playoffs)

4.Vista Ridge (2019: 8-3, lost in 1st round of 6A DII playoffs)

5.Del Valle (2019: 5-5, did not qualify for 6A playoffs)

Class 5A

1.Cedar Park (2019: 11-2, 5A DI region semi-finalist)

2.Dripping Springs (2019: 9-2, lost in 1st round of 5A DI playoffs)

3.Georgetown (2019: 8-4, lost in 2nd round of 5A DI playoffs)

4.Manor (2019: 8-6, 5A DI region finalist)

5.East View (2019: 6-5, lost in 1st round of 5A DII playoffs)

Class 4A

1.Lampasas (2019: 13-2, 4A DI State Semi-Finalist)

2.Wimberley (2019: 12-4, 4A DII State Finalist)

3.LBJ (2019: 8-3, lost in 1st round of 5A DII playoffs)

4.Giddings (2019: 7-6, 4A DII region semi-finalist)

5.La Grange (2019: 8-4, lost in 2nd round of 4A DII playoffs)

Class 3A

1.Rockdale (2019: 8-3, lost in 1st round of 3A DI playoffs)

2.Lago Vista (2019: 6-5, lost in 1st round of 3A DI playoffs)

3.Llano (2019: 7-5, lost in 2nd round of 4A DII playoffs)

4.Lexington (2019: 5-8, 3A DII region semi-finalist)

5.Blanco (2019: 4-6, did not qualify for 3A DI playoffs)

Class 2A

1.Mason (2019: 10-3, 2A DI region semi-finalist)

2.Flatonia (2019: 11-2 2A DII region semifinalist)

3.Thorndale (2019: 9-3, lost in 2nd round of 2A DI playoffs)

4.Granger (2019: 9-4, 2A DII region semifinalist)

5..Thrall (2019: 6-5, lost in 1st round of 2A DI playoffs)