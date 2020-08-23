FOX 7 Austin's 2020 - 2021 high school football rankings, scores
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back Friday night lights! Below are the weekly rankings and scores of each week for area high school football!
Rankings for Week Two
Class 6A
1.Westlake (0-0, idle)
2.Lake Travis (0-0, idle)
3.Vandegrift (0-0, idle)
4.Vista Ridge (0-0, idle)
5.Del Valle (0-0, idle)
Class 5A
1.Cedar Park (0-0, idle)
2.Dripping Springs (0-0, idle)
3.Georgetown (0-0, idle)
4.Manor (0-0, idle)
5.East View (0-0, idle)
Class 4A
1.Lampasas (2-0, defeated Stephenville 41-0)
2.Wimberley (2-0, defeated Cuero 33-14)
3.LBJ (0-0, idle)
4.Burnet (2-0, defeated Gonzales 29-21)
5.Giddings (1-1, defeated 3A Columbus 36-28 3OT)
Class 3A
1.Rockdale (2-0, defeated 4A Taylor 55-21)
2.Lago Vista (1-0, defeated Teague 22-7)
3.Llano (2-0, defeated Sonora 41-8)
4.Lexington (2-0, defeated 2A Thrall 35-6)
5.Blanco (1-1, lost to 2A Shiner 69-20)
Class 2A
1.Flatonia (2-0, defeated 3A Stockdale 25-6)
2.Thorndale (1-1, defeated Snook 6-0)
3.Mason (0-2, lost to 3A Comfort 30-6)
4.Granger (1-1, lost to Rio Vista 35-14)
5.Bartlett (1-1, defeated Ranger 48-12)
Week Two Scores
Thursday, September 3rd
Bartlett 48
Ranger 12
Friday, September 4th
Giddings 36
Columbus 28 F/3OT
Burnet 29
Gonzales 21
Shiner 69
Blanco 20
Taylor 21
Rockdale 55
Wimberley 33
Cuero 14
Yoakum 21
Smithville 7
La Grange 23
Fischer Canyon Lake 61
Jarrell 14
Fredericksburg 54
Lampasas 41
Stephenville 0
Lago Vista 22
Teague 7
Lexington 35
Thrall 6
Llano 41
Sonora 8
Hondo 41
Luling 12
Bangs 55
Florence 0
Granger 14
Rio Vista 35
Mason 6
Comfort 30
Harper 0
Sabinal 21
Flatonia 25
Stockdale 6
Thorndale 6
Snook 0
Johnson City 12
Ingram Moore 34
Rankings for Week One
Class 6A
1.Westlake (0-0, idle)
2.Lake Travis (0-0, idle)
3.Vandegrift (0-0, idle)
4.Vista Ridge (0-0, idle)
5.Del Valle (0-0, idle)
Class 5A
1.Cedar Park (0-0, idle)
2.Dripping Springs (0-0, idle)
3.Georgetown (0-0, idle)
4.Manor (0-0, idle)
5.East View (0-0, idle)
Class 4A
1.Lampasas (1-0, defeated Brownwood 55-23)
2.Wimberley (1-0, defeated Fischer Canyon Lake 24-22)
3.LBJ (0-0, idle)
4.Burnet (1-0, defeated Jarrell 46-6)
5.Giddings (0-1, lost to Bellville 34-31)
Class 3A
1.Rockdale (1-0, defeated 4A La Grange 40-14)
2.Lago Vista (0-0, idle)
3.Llano (1-0, defeated 4A Gatesville 45-16)
4.Lexington (1-0, defeated West 25-14)
5.Blanco (1-0, defeated 2A Yorktown 48-0)
Class 2A
1.Flatonia (1-0, defeated Runge 27-6)
2.Mason (0-1, lost to 3A Comanche 14-0)
3.Thorndale (1-0, defeated Dawson 24-14)
4.Granger (1-0, defeated Axtell 32-0)
5.Thrall (0-0, game vs. Iola canceled)
Week One Scores
Thursday 8/27
Fredericksburg 55
Monahans 20
Friday 8/28
Jarrell 6
Burnet 46
Brownwood 23
Lampasas 55
Waco Robinson 26
Taylor 21
Bellville 34
Giddings 31
Rockdale 40
La Grange 14
West Columbia 7
Smithville 28
Fischer Canyon Lake 22
Wimberley 24
Blanco 48
Yorktown 0
Gatesville 16
Llano 45
Florence 20
Johnson City 34
West 14
Lexington 25
Thorndale 24
Dawson 14
Flatonia 27
Runge 6
UC Randolph 28
Harper 8
Comanche 14
Mason 0
Bartlett 6
Hubbard 54
Axtell 0
Granger 32
Saturday 8/29
Tomball Christian 26
Thrall 8
2020 - 2021 preseason rankings:
Class 6A
1.Westlake (2019: 15-1, Class 6A DII State Champion)
2.Lake Travis (2019: 13-2, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist)
3.Vandegrift (2019: 11-1, lost in 2nd round of 6A DII playoffs)
4.Vista Ridge (2019: 8-3, lost in 1st round of 6A DII playoffs)
5.Del Valle (2019: 5-5, did not qualify for 6A playoffs)
Class 5A
1.Cedar Park (2019: 11-2, 5A DI region semi-finalist)
2.Dripping Springs (2019: 9-2, lost in 1st round of 5A DI playoffs)
3.Georgetown (2019: 8-4, lost in 2nd round of 5A DI playoffs)
4.Manor (2019: 8-6, 5A DI region finalist)
5.East View (2019: 6-5, lost in 1st round of 5A DII playoffs)
Class 4A
1.Lampasas (2019: 13-2, 4A DI State Semi-Finalist)
2.Wimberley (2019: 12-4, 4A DII State Finalist)
3.LBJ (2019: 8-3, lost in 1st round of 5A DII playoffs)
4.Giddings (2019: 7-6, 4A DII region semi-finalist)
5.La Grange (2019: 8-4, lost in 2nd round of 4A DII playoffs)
Class 3A
1.Rockdale (2019: 8-3, lost in 1st round of 3A DI playoffs)
2.Lago Vista (2019: 6-5, lost in 1st round of 3A DI playoffs)
3.Llano (2019: 7-5, lost in 2nd round of 4A DII playoffs)
4.Lexington (2019: 5-8, 3A DII region semi-finalist)
5.Blanco (2019: 4-6, did not qualify for 3A DI playoffs)
Class 2A
1.Mason (2019: 10-3, 2A DI region semi-finalist)
2.Flatonia (2019: 11-2 2A DII region semifinalist)
3.Thorndale (2019: 9-3, lost in 2nd round of 2A DI playoffs)
4.Granger (2019: 9-4, 2A DII region semifinalist)
5..Thrall (2019: 6-5, lost in 1st round of 2A DI playoffs)