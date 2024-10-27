Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 9 rankings

The ninth week of the 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the ninth week of the season, which featured matchups like Hutto vs Vandegrift, Elgin vs Bastrop, Leander vs Rouse, Manor vs Vista Ridge, and the FOX 7 Game of the Week, Westlake vs Lake Travis.

View the highlights and scores for Week 9 here.

POST-WEEK 9 RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

WESTLAKE (7-1, defeated Lake Travis 28-16) LAKE TRAVIS (7-1, lost to Westlake 28-16) VANDEGRIFT (7-1, defeated Hutto 38-13) DRIPPING SPRINGS (7-2, defeated Del Valle 49-17) ROUND ROCK (7-1, Idle)

CLASS 5A

LIBERTY HILL (7-1, defeated McCallum 78-57) WEISS (6-1, Idle) GEORGETOWN (7-1, defeated Glenn 66-37) CEDAR PARK (5-3, lost to Lake Belton 28-21) PFLUGERVILLE (6-2, defeated Crockett 59-0)

CLASS 4A

LBJ (8-0, defeated Northeast Early Coll. 85-0) WIMBERLEY (6-2, defeated Gonzales 59-10) LAMPASAS (7-2, lost to Stephenville 42-31) LAGO VISTA (6-2, Idle) LA GRANGE (5-3, defeated Caldwell 52-35)

CLASS 3A

BLANCO (6-3, defeated Lexington 38-28) LLANO (7-1, defeated UC Randolph 27-26) LEXINGTON (7-1, lost to Blanco 38-28) THRALL (6-3, defeated Comfort 61-33) ROCKDALE (3-5, lost to Cameron 35-10)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS