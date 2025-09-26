FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2025: Vandegrift vs Vista Ridge

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas This week's Game of the Week match-up is between the Vandegrift Vipers and the Vista Ridge Rangers



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Vandegrift Vipers and the Vista Ridge Rangers.

FOX 7 FRIDAY FOOTBALL COVERAGE: Post-Week 4 rankings

An undefeated and much improved Vista Ridge team gets their shot at the biggest test their district has to offer. And with a win, they might have an inside track to an unlikely district championship.

Vista Ridge will play host to defending state champion Vandegrift on Friday at Gupton Stadium.

The Rangers are off to a 4-0 start a year after winning just six games total, including two wins to start district play. Not bad for a team picked to finish fifth in District 25-6A.

Vandegrift is coming off a bye week after an impressive showing in their district opener two weeks ago. The Vipers had a shutout win over a Stony Point team that had gotten off to a good start for 2025, much like Vista Ridge has.

Vipers have dominated against the Raiders, especially as of late, only allowing Vista Ridge to have two touchdowns in their last four match-ups.

This Vista Ridge team will keep this meet-up much more competitive, but odds are on Vandegrift to win again. There's too much big game experience on the Vipers' side to fall to the Rangers.

Join FOX 7 Austin's Dennis de la Peña and John Hygh for all the FOX 7 Friday Football action on Fridays at 9 p.m. on FOX 7 Austin, online and on FOX Local.