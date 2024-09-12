FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2024: Wimberley vs LBJ

The Central Texas high school football season is going into Week 3!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Wimberley Texans and the LBJ Jaguars.

Week 3 is highlighted by a match-up of the Austin area's two best "smaller school" programs, with Class 4A heavyweights Wimberley and LBJ meeting at Nelson Field.

Both the Texans and Jags are ranked in the state's top 10, LBJ in 4A Division I, Wimberley in 4A Division II. Both are undefeated, and none of the games have been close.

LBJ had a 54-6 week 1 win over San Antonio Sam Houston before an open date for Week 2, while Wimberley is 2–0 thanks to a 46-point win in their opener, followed by a 26-point win over Fredericksburg in Week 2.

This big-time match-up will feature two of the area's best and most experienced quarterbacks: Wimberley senior and returning starter Cody Stoever, who is the 4A pre-season all-state QB according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football, and LBJ's returning starter Ali Scott, who has varsity experience in all four years with the Jags.

This is a match-up of two teams that will go deep into the post-season in separate brackets; fans can expect to see both still playing in December.

Join FOX 7 Austin's Dennis de la Peña and John Hygh for all the FOX 7 Friday Football action on Fridays at 9 p.m. on FOX 7 Austin, online and on FOX Local.