Hutto Hippos get ready for upcoming high school football season

The Hutto Hippos held its first preseason high school football practice.

The Hippos have a new head coach, Will Compton, and are coming off a 5-6 season where they lost to eventual state champion Westlake in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

"They were relatively young last year. A lot of the starters that were key contributors from that team are back. And so, them being able to make the playoffs and kind of get a taste of what that's like. In their junior and sophomore years. I think that really sets us up this year. To try to put everything together," Compton says.

Junior quarterback Will Hammond agrees with Compton.

"I think we learned that it's tough in 6A. But we know that we can do it. So that's something we're looking forward to this fall. Our guys have worked their tails off just all offseason after finishing how we did last year. That's not how we want to finish. We want to do bigger things this year. So, the way the guys have worked and the way we've been able to put it together this day one has been really exciting," Hammond says.

The Hippos will kick off the season on the road against San Marcos.

