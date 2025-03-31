Texas beats TCU to advance to women's Final Four

article

The Brief The Texas Longhorns' women's basketball team is headed to the Final Four. The Longhorns defeated TCU 58-47. They will play South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday.



The Longhorns defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 58-47 on Monday night.

It is Texas' first trip to the Final Four since 2003.

Texas vs. TCU

Texas never trailed in the game against TCU, but it was tight for a while.

After the Longhorns jumped out to an early lead, the Horned Frogs cut that lead to 2 by halftime.

The game was tied at 29 with 5 minutes left in the third quarter, but Texas pulled away.

TCU cut the lead to six late, but it wasn't enough.

Forward Madison Booker led the way for Texas with 18 points, outscoring TCU top-scored Hailey Van Lith who put up 17.

Texas shut down Sedona Price, TCU's star center, who only had four points and nine rebounds before fouling out.

Texas vs. South Carolina

What's next:

The Longhorns now move on to take on a strong South Carolina team in the Final Four.

The game will be on Friday at 6 p.m. central in Tampa.

Texas has played South Carolina three times this season, posting a 1-2 record.

The Longhorns lost the most recent game, 64-45, in the SEC Championship Game.

Women's Final Four: How to watch, stream

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Texas

Date: Friday,

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa Bay, Florida

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Women's March Madness App, ESPN app