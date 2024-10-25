Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 9 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 9 of the 2024-25 season.
Week 9 highlights:
Vista Ridge stays in the hunt for a playoff spot after 31-14 win over Manor
Week 9 scores:
Thursday, Oct. 24:
Manor 14
Vista Ridge 31
Akins 0
Bowie 48