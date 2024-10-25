Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 9 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  October 25, 2024 2:03pm CDT
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 9 of the 2024-25 season.

Click here to see scores and highlights from Week 8.

Click here to see rankings from Week 8.

Week 9 highlights:

2024 Week 9: Manor vs Vista Ridge

In week 9, Manor took on Vista Ridge on Thursday night!

Vista Ridge stays in the hunt for a playoff spot after 31-14 win over Manor

Week 9 scores:

Thursday, Oct. 24:

Manor             14 
Vista Ridge     31

Akins           0
Bowie         48