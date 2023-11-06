Texas high school football: Central Texas final regular season rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!
Check out our rankings for the final week of the regular season, which featured matchups between Vista Ridge vs. Round Rock, Georgetown vs. Cedar Park, Cedar Ridge vs. McNeil, and Travis vs. LASA.
View the highlights and scores for Week 11 here.
FINAL REGULAR SEASON FOOTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 6A
- Vandegrift (10-0, defeated Westwood 38-7)
- Westlake (10-0, defeated Johnson 34-0)
- Dripping Springs (8-2, defeated Anderson 52-17)
- Lake Travis (8-2, defeated Bowie 66-14)
- Weiss (9-1, defeated Hutto 52-29)
CLASS 5A
- Cedar Park (7-3, defeated Georgetown 28-21)
- Liberty Hill (6-4, lost to Comal Pieper 33-23)
- Georgetown (7-3, lost to Cedar Park 28-21)
- Rouse (7-3, defeated Elgin 42-21)
- LBJ (7-3, defeated Crockett 57-21)
CLASS 4A
- Wimberley (10-0, defeated Achieve 63-6)
- Burnet (7-3, defeated Taylor 13-7)
- Lampasas (8-2, defeated Fischer Canyon Lake 53-34)
- Lago Vista (6-4 defeated Jarrell 49-26)
- Taylor (5-5, lost to Burnet 13-7)
CLASS 3A
- Blanco (8-2, defeated SA Cole 41-14)
- Lexington (7-3, defeated Buffalo 20-6)
- Llano (5-5, defeated Ingram Moore 49-27)
- Rockdale (3-7, lost to McGregor 25-24)
- Luling (2-8, lost to Marion 35-6)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
- Mason (10-0, defeated Harper 61-6)
- Johnson City (8-2, defeated Stockdale 18-7)
- Thrall (6-4, lost to Schulenburg 42-35)
- Granger (8-2, defeated Bartlett 54-26)
- Flatonia (5-5, lost to Holland 37-36)