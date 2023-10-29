Texas high school football: Central Texas week 10 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!
Check out our rankings for Week 10 of the season, which featured matchups between Lago Vista vs Wimberley, Bowie vs Westlake, Westwood vs Manor, and Vandegrift vs Vista Ridge.
FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 10
CLASS 6A
- Vandegrift (9-0, defeated Vista RIdge 45-0)
- Westlake (9-0, defeated Bowie 62-0)
- Dripping Springs (7-2, defeated Del Valle 52-3)
- Lake Travis (7-2, defeated Austin High 62-14)
- Weiss (8-1, lost to Hewitt Midway 41-17)
CLASS 5A
- Liberty Hill (6-3, defeated Bastrop 81-31)
- Cedar Park (6-3, defeated Leander 49-7)
- Georgetown (7-2, defeated Glenn 44-41)
- Rouse (6-3, lost to Pflugerville 29-22)
- LBJ (6-3, defeated Eastside Memorial 75-0)
CLASS 4A
- Wimberley (9-0, defeated Lago Vista 34-22)
- Burnet (6-3, defeated SA Davenport 41-31)
- Lampasas (7-2, defeated Marble Falls 42-7)
- Taylor (5-4, defeated Fischer Canyon Lake 66-28)
- Lago Vista (5-4 lost to Wimberley 34-22)
CLASS 3A
- Blanco (7-2, defeated Ingram Moore 68-41)
- Lexington (6-3, lost to Rogers 42-14)
- Llano (4-5, Idle)
- Rockdale (3-6, lost to LR-Academy 42-21)
- Luling (2-7, lost to UC Randolph 42-7)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
- Mason (9-0, defeated Stockdale 40-21)
- Thrall (6-3, lost to Hearne 20-14)
- Johnson City (7-2, defeated Junction 36-22)
- Granger (7-2, defeated Milano 51-14)
- Flatonia (5-4, lost to Weimar 31-0)