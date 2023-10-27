Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 10 highlights, scores

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

TEXAS - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 10 of the 2023-24 season.

View Week 9 scores, highlights here.

View Week 9 rankings here.

WEEK 10 HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, Oct. 26

Running back Demani Stewart notches another 200 yard game to lead Westwood to a much-needed 28-21 win over Manor.

Week 10: Manor vs Westwood

For week 10 of Central Texas high school football, Manor and Westwood went head-to-head.

Playoff bound McCallum knocks off rival Travis 35-24

Week 10: Travis vs McCallum

For week 10 of Central Texas high school football, it was the battle of the bell at House Park as McCallum hosted Travis.

WEEK 10 SCORES

Thursday, Oct. 26

Manor               21
Westwood        28

McCallum         35
Travis               24

Crockett                     45
Northeast Early Coll.  0

Rouse                22
Pflugerville         29