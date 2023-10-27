Texas high school football: Central Texas week 10 highlights, scores
TEXAS - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 10 of the 2023-24 season.
WEEK 10 HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, Oct. 26
Running back Demani Stewart notches another 200 yard game to lead Westwood to a much-needed 28-21 win over Manor.
Playoff bound McCallum knocks off rival Travis 35-24
WEEK 10 SCORES
Thursday, Oct. 26
Manor 21
Westwood 28
McCallum 35
Travis 24
Crockett 45
Northeast Early Coll. 0
Rouse 22
Pflugerville 29