Texas high school football: Central Texas week 5 rankings

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!

Check out our rankings for Week 5 of the season, which featured matchups between Bowie vs Dripping Springs, Westlake vs Lake Travis, Lampasas vs Wimberley, and Pflugerville vs Belton.

View the highlights and scores for Week 5 here.

FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 5

CLASS 6A

  1. Vandegrift (4-0, Idle)
  2. Westlake (4-0, defeated Lake Travis 20-14)
  3. Lake Travis (4-1, lost to Westlake 20-14)
  4. Weiss (5-0, defeated Harker Heights 52-14)
  5. Vista Ridge (4-0, Idle)

CLASS 5A

  1. Cedar Park (3-1, defeated East View 47-6)
  2. Rouse (3-1, Idle)
  3. Georgetown (3-2, defeated CS A&M Consolidated 14-10)
  4. Hendrickson (3-1, defeated Glenn 24-3)
  5. Elgin (3-2, defeated Connally 50-28)

CLASS 4A

  1. Wimberley (5-0, defeated Lampasas 41-20)
  2. Lampasas (4-1, lost to Wimberley 41-20)
  3. Burnet (3-2, defeated 3A Early 52-14)
  4. Lago Vista (3-2, defeated Smithville 56-6)
  5. Taylor (3-2, defeated Jarrell 62-35)

CLASS 3A

  1. Blanco (4-1, defeated Luling 49-7)
  2. Llano (3-2, defeated SA Cole 37-0)
  3. Rockdale (1-3, Idle)
  4. Lexington (3-2, defeated 4A Caldwell 33-25)
  5. Luling (2-3, lost to Blanco 49-7)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS

  1. Mason (5-0, defeated 3A Ballinger 69-0)
  2. Thrall (4-1, defeated Flatonia 28-21)
  3. Flatonia (3-2, lost to Thrall 28-21)
  4. Granger (4-1, defeated Bruni 57-30)
  5. Johnson City (4-1, defeated 3A Rogers 30-19)