Texas high school football: Central Texas week 5 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!
Check out our rankings for Week 5 of the season, which featured matchups between Bowie vs Dripping Springs, Westlake vs Lake Travis, Lampasas vs Wimberley, and Pflugerville vs Belton.
View the highlights and scores for Week 5 here.
FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 5
CLASS 6A
- Vandegrift (4-0, Idle)
- Westlake (4-0, defeated Lake Travis 20-14)
- Lake Travis (4-1, lost to Westlake 20-14)
- Weiss (5-0, defeated Harker Heights 52-14)
- Vista Ridge (4-0, Idle)
CLASS 5A
- Cedar Park (3-1, defeated East View 47-6)
- Rouse (3-1, Idle)
- Georgetown (3-2, defeated CS A&M Consolidated 14-10)
- Hendrickson (3-1, defeated Glenn 24-3)
- Elgin (3-2, defeated Connally 50-28)
CLASS 4A
- Wimberley (5-0, defeated Lampasas 41-20)
- Lampasas (4-1, lost to Wimberley 41-20)
- Burnet (3-2, defeated 3A Early 52-14)
- Lago Vista (3-2, defeated Smithville 56-6)
- Taylor (3-2, defeated Jarrell 62-35)
CLASS 3A
- Blanco (4-1, defeated Luling 49-7)
- Llano (3-2, defeated SA Cole 37-0)
- Rockdale (1-3, Idle)
- Lexington (3-2, defeated 4A Caldwell 33-25)
- Luling (2-3, lost to Blanco 49-7)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
- Mason (5-0, defeated 3A Ballinger 69-0)
- Thrall (4-1, defeated Flatonia 28-21)
- Flatonia (3-2, lost to Thrall 28-21)
- Granger (4-1, defeated Bruni 57-30)
- Johnson City (4-1, defeated 3A Rogers 30-19)